UGA professor appointed as new state fiscal economist

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the appointment of long-time University of Georgia professor, Jeffrey H. Dorfman, as the state fiscal economist.
The state fiscal economist develops forecasts based on Georgia’s tax revenue, works closely with bond rating agencies on revenue and economic trends and manages the development of fiscal impact estimates on tax-related legislative proposals.
Dorfman is a nationally known economist and has been a professor at UGA since 1989.
