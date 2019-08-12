UGA professor appointed as new state fiscal economist

Jeffrey Dorfman is a nationally known economist and professor at UGA since 1989.
By Kim McCullough | August 12, 2019 at 5:56 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 5:56 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the appointment of long-time University of Georgia professor, Jeffrey H. Dorfman, as the state fiscal economist.

The state fiscal economist develops forecasts based on Georgia’s tax revenue, works closely with bond rating agencies on revenue and economic trends and manages the development of fiscal impact estimates on tax-related legislative proposals.


"Given Jeffrey Dorfman's extensive background and expertise in economics, I am confident that he is the right choice to serve as the State Fiscal Economist. Over the years, Jeffrey has earned a stellar reputation in his field, mentored countless students to ensure their academic success, and provided critical insight to leaders in the private and public sectors."

Governor Brian Kemp


Dorfman is a nationally known economist and has been a professor at UGA since 1989.


"I am excited to serve in this new role, and I look forward to providing the State of Georgia and Governor Kemp's administration the most accurate and timely economic input that I can."

Jeffrey Dorfman


