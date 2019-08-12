Tips on how to beat Monday’s dangerous heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the high temperatures, Dougherty County’s top first responder is asking everyone to stay inside if they can.
Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS director, said if you do have to go outside on Monday to make sure you are drinking lots of fluids.
[ Dangerous widespread heat is coming. WALB’s weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon. ]
Allen also said to wear light clothing if you go outside for yard work.
Allen suggests that everyone take the time Monday to check on loved ones during the high temperatures.
“They need water, Gatorade, some type of electrolyte to get back in their system to replenish," Allen said. “The most important thing is if they are going to be out make sure that someone is there with them so they can keep a watch on each other."
Allen said that they will also be keeping a close eye on EMS staff as they respond to calls in Monday’s dangerous heat.
