Thomasville to close 2 streets for repairs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville announced Monday that repairs to water lines will require two streets to close.
Utility crews will begin work along West Jackson Street and Oak Street beginning Tuesday, at 6 p.m., and hopefully finish by Wednesday, at 8 a.m.
Crews will be removing water valves along both Oak Street and West Jackson Street between Stevens Street and Remington Avenue.
The work will require street closures on both sides of West Jackson and Oak Street.
Travelers in the area are encouraged to exercise caution and be prepared for detours and potential traffic delays.
For more information about this project and the work being completed, call the City of Thomasville’s Engineering Department at (229) 227-7009.
