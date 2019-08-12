One arrested, DFCS called after search warrant served on Lokey Dr. in Columbus

Jacob Peoples, arrested on Lokey Dr. (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | August 12, 2019 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 5:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search warrant being served by Columbus police led to one person being arrested and the Department of Family and Children Services being called to the home.

The CPD Special Operations Unit and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision were serving a search warrant, which led to the arrest of Jacob Peoples on Lokey St.

Warrants were also obtained for a second person. Their identity has not yet been released.

Due to conditions of the house and the presence of small children and an elderly adult inside, DFCS and Adult Protective Services were called in.

Peoples made an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 12 for a charge of damage to vehicle, to which he pleaded not guilty. He will face more charges on Aug. 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Peoples is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. His case was bound over to Superior Court.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

