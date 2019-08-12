One arrested, DFCS called after search warrant served on Lokey Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search warrant being served by Columbus police led to one person being arrested and the Department of Family and Children Services being called to the home.
Warrants were also obtained for a second person. Their identity has not yet been released.
Due to conditions of the house and the presence of small children and an elderly adult inside, DFCS and Adult Protective Services were called in.
Peoples made an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Aug. 12 for a charge of damage to vehicle, to which he pleaded not guilty. He will face more charges on Aug. 13 at 2:00 p.m.
Peoples is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. His case was bound over to Superior Court.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
