Neighbors want more policing, neighborhood watch program after teen’s shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Neighbors are shocked to hear about a fatal shooting of a teenager only feet away from their home.
They are calling the death of seventeen year old Quamyia Jones “senseless.” Jones was pronounced dead early Saturday morning on West Highland Avenue.
Neighbor Omar Salaam who lives only a block away says he is sadden to hear the news. Salaam says he didn’t know her but says it should not have happened.
He hears gun shots in the area at least once a week.
“This was a senseless murder; innocent young lady seventeen years old. I have three daughters. God forbid something like that happen to one of my daughters, but we just hope that people will come to some common sense, and stop this senseless shooting,”Salaam said.
He is asking for the resurrection of a community watch program, and wants to reduce gun fire in the neighborhood.
“Well when the bullets go up, they come down,"he said. "We’ve been lucky that none of the bullets have hit our home or cars or anything right now, because they are just as dangerous coming down as they go up.”
Salaam is also wanting more police presence in the area.
Albany police tell us on Sunday that there is no update in the investigation.
We will continue to bring you updates as they come in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.