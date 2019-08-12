Lee County fire chief returning

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - David Forrester will be returning as Lee County’s fire chief and emergency management director, according to the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
On July 19, WALB reported that Forrester would no longer be fire chief.
Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk said at the time that responsibilities of the fire chief and EMA director would be transferred over to Deputy Chief Coleman Williams, who was next in the chain of command.
This is a developing story. WALB’s Marilyn Parker will have more details tonight at 6.
