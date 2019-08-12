Lee Co. Board of Commissioners Chairman expects no increase in millage rate

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Relief continues for homeowners in Lee County.
“Well every year we set the millage rate and we’re gonna have our first public hearing tomorrow and it appears we’ll lower the millage a little bit,” said Lee County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Billy Mathis.
Commissioners are not raising the millage rate for property owners.
Mathis says in 2014 the millage rate was 14.206 but hopes it will be dropped soon to 14.098.
“From 2014 to 2019 our millage rate has actually decreased which is a good thing,” said Mathis.
Lee County's rates are slightly lower than one of it's neighboring counties.
Dougherty County property owners pay 15.569 mils, according to staff at the county’s tax office.
Worth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Fred Dent says their property owners pay 12.56 mils.
Homeowners and tax payers say their bank accounts are feeling the relief.
“Well it helps me out financially especially with property taxes and things like that and Lee County is just doing a great job,” said Holli Sigmon.
These figures are not including the school board millage rate.
Commissions plan to address the millage rate on Tuesday.
A public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the T. Page Tharp Building.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.