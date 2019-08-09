Judge allows bond for man accused of making terroristic threat in Mo. Walmart

Anastasia Andreychenko, the suspect’s sister, said she received a call from him just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Andreychenko asked her if she would videotape him going into the Walmart with a gun, and that he referred to the action as a social experiment on how his second amendment right would be respected in a public area. Anastasia told him it was a bad idea, and that she did not want to help him take video.