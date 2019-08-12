Monday afternoon is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for dangerous heat. Heat index numbers will reach 108-112 b/w noon and 6pm. A fews PM t-storms are possible the Today and Tomorrow. Heat index numbers will continue to be near 110 the next 2 afternoons. A cold front arrives Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday PM. And even more storms Thursday earlier in the day. That drops daytime highs into the upper 80s. More seasonable weather take us into the weekend.