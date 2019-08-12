First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday afternoon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon.
The primary threat will be widespread dangerous heat.
Heat index numbers will reach 108-112 between noon and 6 p.m. A heat advisory will be in effect for that time frame.
A few thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday.
Heat index numbers will continue to be near 110 degrees the next two afternoons.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
