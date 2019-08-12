First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday afternoon

First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday afternoon
By WALB News Team | August 12, 2019 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 9:12 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon.

The primary threat will be widespread dangerous heat.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Heat index numbers will reach 108-112 between noon and 6 p.m. A heat advisory will be in effect for that time frame.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12pm-6pm for all of #SWGA Heat indices top off b/w 108-112.

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Monday, August 12, 2019

A few thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday.

Heat index numbers will continue to be near 110 degrees the next two afternoons.

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.