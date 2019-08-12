DNR game wardens train for water survival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia game wardens trained for water survival at the Albany YMCA Sports Park Monday.
Around 25 game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources learned how to survive dangerous situations that can come up on the waterways they patrol.
The training includes scenarios like search and rescue and even encountering a potentially dangerous suspect.
DNR Cpl. Scott Carroll said the training could help save not only the game wardens' lives, but yours as well.
"This is more specifically designated and oriented to an officer surviving a traumatic event in the water, if he should go in the water, to either save his own life or somebody else that's in the water," Cpl. Carroll explained.
Day one of training wrapped up around 5 p.m. Monday.
The game wardens planned to return for the final day of training Tuesday morning.
