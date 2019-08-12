Community still grieving teen’s death; Monroe High providing counselors for students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police have labeled the weekend death of a 17-year-old girl as a homicide.
It happened in the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson has been speaking with Quamyia Jones’ friends and loved ones.
She visited the memorial site where folks are keeping her memory alive.
One by one, friends and close relatives of Jones are leaving flowers, bears, and their last words.
This comes after Albany Police said she was shot and found dead in South Albany on Saturday morning.
Dougherty County Schools officials said Jones is a recent graduate of Monroe High School.
Many of her friends said they’re not ready to speak yet, as their pain is unbearable.
One Dougherty High graduate said he’s also not ready to talk. He said Jones was well-known in the county.
He, along with others, was planning on going to a concert with Jones in September, adding that her death has been difficult to grasp.
Leaders at the Dougherty County School System said they currently have grief specialists available to work with students and staff who knew Jones at Monroe High.
We’ve reached out to Jones’ mother, sister and the father of Jones’ child, and they’re not ready to talk at this time.
Currently, police are still investigating this case.
Albany police are encouraging people to send all tips or information to Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
