15 apps that could be potentially dangerous for your child

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Kids across South Georgia are returning to school, which means there may be some people using apps and smartphones to lure school-aged children to meet them.
There have been numerous arrests in states, including Georgia, that revealed apps were used to meet and contact the victims.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind parents about potentially dangerous apps that may be accessible to kids.
- MeetMe: An app where teens can easily be in contact with users much older than them, with an emphasis on dating.
- WhatsApp and SnapChat: Apps for messaging, but teens can send unlimited messages, have video chats and even share their live location with other users, people they may not know.
- Skout: A flirting app that’s used to meet and chat with new people. Teens and adults are in different groups, but ages aren’t verified.
- TikTok: Used for sharing user created videos that can contain bad words, even adult content.
- Badoo and Bumble: Dating apps for adults, but teens can still find ways to join.
- Grindr: Geared towards the LGBTQ community. It allows users to share photos and meet up based on phone’s GPS location.
- Kik: Specifically for kids, but anyone can join and anyone can contact or direct message your child.
- LiveMe: A live streaming app, but you don’t know who’s watching and your kids location is revealed.
- Holla: All about connecting strangers around the world through video chat.
- Whisper: A social confessional where kids can remain anonymous, but still share their feelings. And it can reveal your child’s location fro a meet up.
- ASKfm: Encourages people to allow anonymous users to ask them questions, which opens the door for online bullying.
- Hot or Not: Rates users on attractiveness. There’s no age verification and users can send each other messages.
- Calculator%: Are several secret apps that allows kids to hide their photos, videos, even browser history.
A good website to keep handy is called Common Sense Media. It gives parents a breakdown on what the sites are and how they are used.
The sheriff’s office is asking that parents monitor their child’s phones closely and if you see something suspicious, contact law enforcement.
