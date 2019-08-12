Another dangerously hot and humid day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hot 90s and high humidity combined for dangerous outside conditions. Feels like temperatures topped heat advisory criteria 105-110+ across SWGA. More of the same tomorrow therefore keep safety in mind, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, stay cool and heed any signs of heat related illnesses. Once again only a few cooling showers and thunderstorms.
Thankfully a cold front heads our way to break the heat wave midweek. Rain and thunderstorms move in to cool us off late week into the weekend. Some strong storms possible Thursday there’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Otherwise more seasonal highs low 90s with rain chances into next week.
As a ridge of high pressure weakens the heat wave breaks with showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday into the weekend.
