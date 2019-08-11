Fraternity gives back by feeding ASU football team

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One fraternity welcomed South Georgia university football players back to school with a hearty meal on Saturday.
The Eta Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fed the football players of Albany State University.
Members say this is one of the many annual events done for students who may be in need.
Event Coordinator Jesse Massey says this is just one small gesture that he could do for his alma mater.
“We do a lot of things in the city to help out in service. We did things with the national night out , we had a lot of fun out their and gave away school supplies all types of things. Just for the people that are really struggling and I know that is a need here in City of Albany,” Massey said.
Massey says giving back to the community through service is important to him because he was born in Albany and loves to give back.
