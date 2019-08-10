Valdosta family loses home to fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta family is being forced out of their home after a fire left them with thousands of dollars worth of damage.
The home is near the corner of Tyndall Drive and Fawnridge Road.
The owner of the home said his family is being forced to stay with friends.
He said he hasn’t been in the house since the fire.
He shared that he’s afraid of residual smoke inhalation risk.
His family is looking at repairs that could take months.
The fire took place Thursday morning around 2 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they said the house had flames coming from both floors.
WALB spoke to a man who’s a resident in the neighborhood.
He said his heart goes out to the displaced family, especially having lost a home.
“I think it’s bad. I’ve been in situations where you have to go from this place to this place. I really hope they get themselves together and things back right. Terrible situation. Terrible situation," said Xavia Mentir.
Firefighters said there were no injuries.
They’re still investigating the cause.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.