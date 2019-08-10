UPDATE: Victim identified in W. Highland fatal shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coroner Michael Fowler identified the victim that was shot early Saturday morning on the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue.
Quamyia Jones, 17, was found dead on the scene when police arrived, according to Albany police.
The call came in shortly after 1 a.m.
Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots fired in the area, according to police.
No suspect is in custody at the time.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.
