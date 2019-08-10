Tift Co. staff members receive new cars to bring in the school year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tracy Ingram is a teacher at Len Lastinger Elementary School in Tifton who says she was overwhelmed with joy. Not only did she receive Teacher of the Year but she also received a brand new 2019 Rogue Nissan for the school year, donated by Tenneson Nissan.
“It’s a very joyful moment, I mean I just feel so a little bit overwhelmed. It is incredibly generous of the Tenneson to make this type of a donation, to get to drive that car a whole year. It just shows their support for education in Tift County,” said Ingram.
Ingram said she loved sharing this moment with family and students.
“That is something we take seriously here, we have hashtag family here all over everything and we take that very seriously. So I love to share that with them, it wouldn’t have been as nearly as good without them being their,” Ingram said.
Ingram wasn’t the only staff member getting rewarded for outstanding work. Athletic Director Rusty Smith was also rewarded a brand new Nissan Titan for the school year.
“This will be my sixth year of getting a vehicle from Tenneson. So happy with all the travels I do with Tift County Athletics; anywhere averaging from twenty to forty thousand miles a year. It really helps out, Mr. Tenneson and his wife graciously giving us a vehicle to use,” Smith said.
Mia Tenneson says that this is just the right thing to do.
“This is something we look forward to doing annually and it is something that my husband came up with; because he loves to help the community where he can. And it is something we feel is a win win situation on every end because of the teachers,” Tenneson told us.
Tenneson Nissan has been giving teachers and other staff members vehicle for the past eight years.
“We believe that children truly are the future and without great teachers there is really not much to a community. So we hope that this helps to put in for everybody,” said Tenneson.
