New farmers market brings fresh produce to South Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People living in South Tifton say they haven’t had any access to any fresh fruits or vegetables for quite some time but thanks to 41 South Farmers Market, that’s all about to change.
Owner, M. Jay Hall says he wants to bring the idea of a farmers market to life.
“This is considered to be somewhat of a food desert; so it is a great opportunity to bring 41 South Farmers Market here to Tifton for the community,” Hall said.
Hall said he wants to give back because it mattered to him personally.
“The community has been down for a little while and me coming back home; it just gave me the opportunity to bring life back to this side of the community,” Hall said.
We spoke to a man who lives in Tifton. He says this new farmers market would benefit the community tremendously and anything that helps the community is great.
“Well, they had it pretty good when it was a flea market all they had over there before. And I thought it was fantastic because I had gone over there; it’s great. It is better to use it than not use it in other words,” said Bobby Hayes, resident.
Hayes has lived in South Tifton since 1997. He said it feels good to have a fresh produce business walking distance from his home.
“Like I say to me I think it is great myself you know; that’s all I can say there because like I said I think they can do great there with an open market,” Hayes told us.
The market will open this Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
