Lowndes Co. glass plant to create over 150 new jobs

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority announced the addition of 150 new jobs to the area.
Arglass Yamamura will be opening its first U.S. facility in Lowndes County.
The company manufactures glass bottles.
The Development Authority officials said this $123 million investment will bring new opportunities to the county.
The facility is set to be built near Rocky Ford Roadd, according to the authority.
The executive director of the authority said the company will decrease unemployment and increase our average wage in the community.
“Right now, they’re really starting to hire HR. We’re looking for HR directors right now, HR staff. We’ll start trying to put that administrative staff in place and as the process goes on, we’ll start looking for those production workers," said Andrea Schruijer.
She shared that the average wage for the company will be $20-$22 an hour.
Anyone interested in jobs at the plant can click here.
After four years of work, construction is set to begin on August 12.
The project is expected to be completed by January 2021.
