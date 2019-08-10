Hot & humid weather persists

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Saturday, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms likely. Tonight, rain ending with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs once again in the mid 90s. Feels like readings will top out between 100° and 110°. Scattered showers and storms will return by the afternoon.
The heat and humidity continues into the first half of next week.
Highs will soar into the mid 90s with isolated to scattered showers and storms likely through Wednesday. A frontal system will move into the region by Thursday. Rain chances will rise as highs drop to near 90° heading into next weekend.
