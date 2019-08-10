Georgia Power staff volunteers at Second Harvest to prepare for Tifton grand opening

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power volunteers gave Second Harvest Food Bank a helping hand Friday with preparations for the grand opening of the new warehouse in Tifton that’s set to open in early September.
Many of the volunteers say this is the least they could do to help such a great organization.
The two companies have been working together for over 25 years.
Georgia Power helps out with funding and in disaster situations. Area Manager Lynn Lovett said they wanted to help out to support the organization.
“We try to do projects in our communities that are beneficial to the communities that we are in. So we heard about second harvest coming to Tifton and we believe in what they do in helping to feed the hungry. So we wanted to support their project,” said Lovett.
The two organizations have been working on completing the warehouse since 8 a.m. Friday morning. They say they hope to complete their work later that evening.
