Worth Co. Middle evacuated after bomb threat found in bathrooms

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Middle School was evacuated after someone discovered bomb threats were written on the walls in two of the girls’ bathrooms, according to Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker.
Whitaker said one threat was written on the girl’s bathroom across from the band room and another one was in the girl’s bathroom inside the locker room in the gym.
Officials said they believe the threat is most likely a hoax, but they have to treat all threats as if they were real, explained Whitaker.
Bomb sniffing dogs have been brought in from the Marine Corps Logistics Base to search for any explosives, according to the sheriff.
Whitaker said the school was evacuated and the students were sent home.
The sheriff said the writings “referenced a bomb in the building.”
A Worth County Board of Education Office member was instructed to tell parents the lockdown is a safety precaution and that parents could pick up their children if they wish.
The threat is being investigated now.
