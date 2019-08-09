Verdicts handed down for 2 Pelham men charged in Albany SandTrap 5.0 death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A jury has returned its verdicts for two Pelham men charged in the 2017 death of Travion Jones at the SandTrap 5.0 nightclub in Albany.
Tremain McKnight and Samuel Jenkins Jr. faced the same charges as the five men who stood trial before in this case.
Those charges were for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Jones, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed outside of the SandTrap 5.0 night club in Albany in 2017.
In May of this year, verdicts were handed down for five of the eight men indicted in Jones’ death.
McKnight was found not guilty on all charges. He and his family were both visibly emotional in court after the verdict was handed down.
Jenkins was found not guilt of felony murder, but he was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Jenkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the jury has not deliberated on that charge yet.
A sentence hearing has been set for Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Dougherty County Jail for Jenkins as well as the other men involved who were convicted. That includes Dominique Davis, DeQuan Moore, Derrick Jenkins and James Byrd.
WALB’s Aisia Wilson is still waiting to see if there will be a trial today for Jenkins’ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, that stems from a 2008 incident. We will provide updates as soon as any new information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.