Sumter Co. Fire and Rescue 1 of 6 departments selected for nationwide program

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia fire department is one of just six departments selected for a national diversity and inclusion program.
Sumter County Fire and Rescue will participate in the International Association of Fire Chiefs program over the next year.
The Department will analyze how it can develop and increase volunteer participation in the department.
Volunteer Captain David Baldwin said diversity within the department is important.
“We are a diverse department, we like that we are and we want to continue the diversity,” said Baldwin.
Baldwin said every member of the department will complete a survey. He also explained that the association will tally the numbers. From that, they can look and see where they can improve diversity and inclusion within the department.
