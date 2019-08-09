Stuffed toy helps first responders in a crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Teddy bears may be fun toys, but during a crisis, the stuffed animal can actually help law enforcement.
The Exchange Club of Albany raised money to buy “Time Out Teddy Bears.”
Members gifted the stuffed bears to law enforcement in Dougherty, Lee and Worth counties.
If an officer responds to a car accident, a domestic dispute situation or any crisis and a child is there, they can give them the Time Out Teddy to help keep them calm and distracted.
They’re also used to help kids when they get upset.
“One of the resources we use with the Time Out Teddy program encourages parents, caregivers and children to ‘take time out’ before they make the wrong decision that may hurt others,” said Gary Knight with the Exchange Club of Albany.
The Albany Police Department accepted the teddies on Thursday.
The Exchange Club is working to raise more money to buy even more bears for officers.
