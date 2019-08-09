South GA doctors warn of heat-related illnesses

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - With day after day of dangerous heat, South Georgia doctors have a warning for anyone spending time outdoors.
Dr. Dale Lawson at Phoebe Sumter said they usually see a spike in heat-related illnesses in July and August. She said on average, they see one patient every day in the ER because of the heat.
Lawson stressed that it’s important to take care of yourself when you’re outside.
“You have to take those breaks and get in the shade and re-hydrate when you’re starting to feel weak and certainly dizzy,” said Lawson.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany is also seeing heat-related cases.
According to Dr. Eddie Black, dehydration and heat exhaustion are the two main illnesses. He said it’s important to hydrate before any outdoor activity.
