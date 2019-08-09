Rams take the field for the first day of training camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the ASU Rams, this season is all about finishing.
They have the talent, they have the opportunity, now it’s time to rack up another conference title.
For the Rams, last season was a stepping stone.
Although a new year, the goal doesn’t change.
After falling just short of that playoff bid last season, head coach Gabe Giardina said, this year they’re just taking it one practice at a time.
“Hopefully we see a high level of execution," said Giardina. "We got some guys coming back on offense and defense. So, you hope from 365 days ago when you came out here, you hope to see a high level of execution. And you want to see everyone growing and developing and coming together. You know, as a strong team.”
The Rams take the field against Valdosta State on September 7th.
