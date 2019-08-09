Local leaders meet to discuss current issues

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders from across South Georgia met Friday in Americus as they discussed current issues within their communities.
Around 20 areas were represented at the regional Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) meeting.
Those leaders also talked about key legislative issues affecting their areas.
They were excited to have the chance to share ideas with one another.
“We want to engage in conversation with them, let them help us understand what the needs are, how GMA can be responsive to the needs of our cities throughout the state, big and small, north and south, urban and rural,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson.
“It gives everybody the opportunity to hear what’s going on in their communities and problems they may have faced. And so, it may be an opportunity to exchange ideas about how they can solve problems that we may not have thought about,” said City of Americus Mayor Barry Blount.
The GMA serves 536 cities throughout the state.
