Leaders make sure you can always get a lift in Tift

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County commissioners want to make sure people in their community know about transportation opportunities.
Commissioners will hold a meeting on Monday on an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
The Tift County Board of Commissioners said this is their annual renewal plan with GDOT.
This will reintroduce the Tift Lift transit services to Tift County residents who aren’t already aware of the system.
Tift County Manager Jim Cater broke down the details.
“Here it is, Tift Lift, and what it is, is a federal transportation program that is actually managed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. And through a relationship with the county, we fund part of it and the state and federal government funds the rest,” explained Carter.
Carter said the system has been around for quite a while and it allows those residents in Tift County to get to and from places when needed.
“That allows folks to call in and use transportation to get to doctors appointments, or to the store and even out of county trips to the doctors,” said Carter.
The trips can cost as little as $2, or if you are someone who needs to go outside the county, the most you are looking to come out of pocket with will be $4.
“I’ve actually, when they had the van, I used to use them to go from the house to my doctors’ appointments,” said Tift County resident Michael Chambless.
Chambless also thinks the fare is a deal for Tift County residents.
“Considering the gas price right now, oh yea, because you paying a little over $2 a gallon and that might get you a couple miles down the road but with them prices, that is a good rate."
Carter said that these services are here for the community to take advantage of and each renewal year, they just get better.
The Tift Lift transit system is already in operation and if you want more information on the available services, you can call (229) 382-8438.
