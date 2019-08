Heat and high humidity dominate at least the next 5 days. High temps max out in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices reach 105 most days and some days approach 110 in spots. Rain chances sit in the 30-40% range into early next week. By mid week a cold front should raise rain chances and promises a gentle cool down by the end of the week. Temperatures should return closer to average by then in the lower 90s.