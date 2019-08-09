Dog days of summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dangerously hot and humid conditions across SWGA through the weekend. Hot mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 and higher with little relief. Just a reminder this summer heat and humidity can be dangerous. Make sure you’re staying hydrated, cool and taking frequent breaks if outside for an length of time.
Not much of a cool down unless scattered showers and thunderstorms move into your neighborhood. Rain chances rise from 40% over the weekend to 80% late next week which allows the heat to ease a bit. More seasonal highs low 90s and lows low 70s return.
