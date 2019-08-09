Classes back in session at Sherwood Christian Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There were only a few tears shed Friday as Sherwood Christian Academy parents dropped their pre-K student off.
Sherwood had a Boo Hoo Breakfast for those parents who were sad to leave their kid at school for the first time.
Admissions Director Sherie Baker said this breakfast is for parents to meet other parents and the faculty.
There were no sad faces in the pre-K classrooms. They were all having a blast.
Baker said she just wants the parents to know they are in good hands at Sherwood.
“Just know that they are well cared for. That the educators are in love with your child and that they want to see them thrive and they will. We are very excited about that," said Baker.
Pre-K teachers said the first day of school is always their favorite because they get to see all their new students.
