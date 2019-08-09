Americus woman tests negative for HIV after Facebook video goes viral

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus woman who is being charged after claiming to have had unprotected sex while she was HIV positive has tested negative for the virus.
The Americus Police Department (APD) said that on Aug. 2, it received several links to a video that was allegedly posted by a female Americus resident. In the video, police said that the woman has HIV and then names several people she claimed to have had unprotected sex with.
Police identified the woman as Brandi Yakeima Lasiter and interviewed her on Aug. 6.
Lasiter told police that she was not HIV positive and that she had made the video because she was mad at the people she named in the video, APD reported.
Officials with the police department said Lasiter provided a blood test from September that showed she was not HIV positive and also voluntarily submitted a blood test which also tested negative for the virus.
Police said that Lasiter has being charged with a misdemeanor count of harassing communications.
