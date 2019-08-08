Wilcox State Prison inmate escapes Cordele work detail

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Wilcox State Prison inmate walked away from his work detail in Cordele Thursday around 1:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC).
The DOC said James Moss should not be approached if seen. He is wanted in Wilcox County for escape.
Moss is 39 years old, 5′6″, weighs about 195 lbs., has blue eyes and red/auburn hair. He may also be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with the tag number RSD3905.
Officials with the Crisp County Sheriff’s said he walked away from his detail at the Cordele State Farmers Market at 1901 US Highway 41 North.
Anyone with any information on Moss’ whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is urged to contact the Department of Corrections by phone at (404) 291-8118 or by email at intel@gdc.ga.gov.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.