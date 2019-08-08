Wilcox State Prison inmate captured in Cook Co. after escaping Cordele work detail

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Several law enforcement agencies worked together to capture a Wilcox State Prison inmate who escaped his work detail in Cordele Thursday afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) said James Moss, 39, was wanted in Wilcox County for escaping while at the Cordele State Farmers Market in the 1900 block of Us highway 41 North around 1:30 p.m. during his work detail.
Moss was captured in Cook County as several agencies worked together to find him and get him back in custody, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Those agencies included the Department of Corrections K-9 Units, U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Cordele Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Below is a copy of Moss’ prison record from the Georgia Department of Correction’s website.
