Westwood students got special surprise to start off school year

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Westwood Schools in Camilla got a sweet surprise Thursday morning.
When they got to their desk and opened up their lockers, they all had personalized sticky notes that had encouraging words on them written by faculty.
Headmaster Kevin Cloud said the students loved the messages on the sticky notes and he hopes it made them all smile.
“It is our hope that No. 1, it lets our students know that we love them and care about them and we want to take the time and do something personal for them. If they have a little anxiety about the first day, that it gives them something to smile about," Cloud said.
Cloud also said Westwood got some new upgrades this school year, including new carpet and more school branding in the hallways.
