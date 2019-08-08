Valdosta City Schools bus involved in crash, both drivers cited

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta City Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to school officials.
The bus was turning off Bemiss Road on to University Drive to pick up Valdosta Middle School students.
Another vehicle rear-ended the school bus around 9 a.m., officials said.
No students were injured and all were safely taken to school, according to school officials.
The Valdosta Police Department said there was seven children on the bus.
“Now that school is back in session for most of our community, please be mindful that students will be walking to schools and school buses will be making frequent stops,” a Valdosta City Schools spokesperson said. “We ask that everyone pay attention to their surroundings and remember to watch for pedestrians during the morning rush hour and after school. Our student’s well-being is always a top priority and we want everyone to arrive to school and home safely.”
The pickup truck had three people inside, including a two-year-old not in a safety seat, police said.
The occupants of the truck did have injuries, but police said they were not life-threatening.
The driver of the school bus was cited for failure to yield.
The driver of the pickup truck got a citation for not having a child in a safety seat, according to police.
