Turner Co. Elementary School back in session

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Turner County Elementary started school Wednesday and many asked, when can they go outside and play.
The rising temperatures have raised many questions for many families with children going out for recess.
Teachers said this concern isn’t unusual around this time of year.
The temperatures can go up to as high as 90 degrees with a heat index of 10 degrees higher.
Veronica Crockett, a teacher at turner County Elementary, said she makes sure her students stay safe and hydrated while having fun in the sun.
“Most of the time when it is hot like this, I have a cooler and I bring water and juices so that they don’t have to be in and out. Actually, when they get tired of it, I just take them in. Because this is nothing to play with, not for me either,” said Crockett.
Crockett said kids only come out early in the morning so that they won’t deal with much of the South Georgia heat.
The school has a gymnasium and other inside activities children can take part in during dangerous weather conditions.
