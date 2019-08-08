Rams report back to campus for start of camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It's that time once again for the ASU Rams.
As today was the day they reported back to campus for training camp.
Last year, the Rams left a statement.
Taking on two teams that reached the national playoffs, and one, that won the title.
But for this season, they want more.
Looking for their first SIAC title since 2013.
As they get ready to take the field on Friday, head coach Gabe Giardina said he’s been waiting all summer for this.
“So, we’re excited that it’s finally here," said Giardina. "It is a long time. But, you got to dot all of your I’s and make sure that we got all of our forms processed and physicals taken. Gives us some good time, to be honest, to build some culture.”
They take the field on Friday at 3:30 P.M.
