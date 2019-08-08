Pet of the Week: Aug. 5-9

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Holly, the Pet of the Week for Aug. 5-9.
Holly is a domestic short-haired cat.
She is around 9-weeks-old.
She was brought to the shelter at the end of May after she was found at one of the schools in Lee County.
Holly loves playing with the other kittens at the shelter.
Holly’s adoption fee is $80, and it includes Fel/Fiv test, spay and all her shots. If her new family wants Holly to be microchipped, her adoption fee is $100.
Holly is adoptable from the Lee County Animal Shelter.
For more information, call the shelter at (229) 759-6037.
