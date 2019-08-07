Parents pay almost $700 on average for back-to-school supplies, according to National Retail Federation

AUBURN,Ala. (WTVM) - The National Retail Federation expects record-spending this back-to-school season.
Many families in Auburn are out shopping this week. With Lee County and Opelika City Schools starting Wednesday, and Muscogee County and Auburn City schools starting Thursday, families are checking their lists and buying some last minute items.
“[I’m buying] clothes and school supplies,” said Auburn Junior High School student, Trace Kloleti.
Jared Davis was shopping for his six-year-old daughter.
“Books, folders, pens, markers, crayons, but the most expensive thing is probably getting the bookbag,” he said.
But as the the school supply bins in stores are emptying, so are parents’ pockets.
$.50 cents for a folder here and $2.99 for some paper here adds up.
The National Retail Federation expects K-12 families plan to spend nearly $700 this year.
“That’s crazy,” said Katrina Smith, a mother of one.
That’s higher than last year as well as the previous record set in 2012.
“I don’t know if we’re coming close to that," Davis said. "That seems kind of high, granted I only have one going into kindergarten. My son is only two.”
Smith agreed.
“That’s way too high for us," she said. "[We spend] probably $150, maybe $200.”
But for others, the national average seems right on target. Chassady Hudson said she spent a lot this year.
“It would probably be $700 or $800," she said. "With me having four kids, I think that’s a good number.”
She said we have to keep it all in perspective.
“Think about the teachers and what they get paid and what they supply,” Hudson said.
Altogether, the National Retail Federation projects back-to-school shoppers will spend a total of $80.7 billion in the U.S.
