Only 1 more dog from Webster Co. puppy mill still looking for furever home

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A dog seized from a Webster County puppy mill in October 2018 is available for adoption.
Smiley is a 7-year-old miniature poodle and is the last dog from that puppy mill that’s still waiting for to find her forever home.
Officials with the Humane Society of Terrell County said she would do best in a female-only home.
They also said a nice, quiet home would also be ideal for her.
Lucie Beeley, with the humane society, said this has been a rewarding process.
“They’re just absolutely thriving in their homes and their owners are just so happy with them. It’s just extremely rewarding,” said Beeley.
Law enforcement seized 61 dogs from that puppy mill.
Of those dogs, 24 stayed in Terrell County, according to Beeley.
Smiley is available for adoption through the Humane Society of Terrell County. You can reach out to them at the humane society website.
