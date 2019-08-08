New Lee Co. High School teachers excited about being on the other side of the classroom

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Students headed back to the classroom Wednesday in Lee County.
School started back and two former Lee County students returned, this time as teachers.
“I took art classes here [Lee County High School] knowing I wanted to come back teaching art. I took theater classes here knowing that I liked the creative environment here so I really felt like this was home,” said Megan Lisenby, an art and sculpture teacher.
“I know this is a really good school system, lot of support from home and administration and it’s just an overall, just a great environment to teach in and I knew I’d be able to actually teach here, which is great,” said Andre Ross, an English teacher.
Ross and Lisenby are former Lee County High School (LCHS) students.
Wednesday was not only their first day of class, but their first day as teachers.
They said they are ready for the modern classroom.
“I think I’m prepared, knowing how I use technology, It’s very similar to the way they use technology because I’m only a handful of years older than the oldest ones here. So, I think that I’m very aware of how it’s used and how to control it,” said Lisenby.
“Using technology and what’s happening in the world as teachable moments to help the kids inside and outside the classroom,” said Ross.
They both have high hopes for themselves and their students.
“I wanna grow the art program," Lisenby said. "I want to provide an environment in which they can do more creative things.”
“Really, my ultimate goal is to create thinkers," said Ross. "Kids who can think for themselves, form their own opinions.”
Principal Karen Hancock said there is a total of nine new teachers at the high school.
