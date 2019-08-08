Monroe High teacher gets students excited for school with viral rap video

By Kim McCullough | August 7, 2019 at 11:18 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 11:18 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Monroe High School teacher and cheerleading coach is getting students excited to go back to school with a rap video that has gone viral on Facebook.

Audrianna Cobb is a third year history teacher. In the video, she is joined by the Monroe High cheerleaders and Callie Evans, a second year Economics teacher.

Posted by Audrianna Cobb on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Posted by Audrianna Cobb on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The video has reached over 9,000 views so far.

This isn’t the first time Cobb has gone viral for a Monroe rap video. She also reached over 65,000 views in January.

