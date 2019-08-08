Monroe High teacher gets students excited for school with viral rap video

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Monroe High School teacher and cheerleading coach is getting students excited to go back to school with a rap video that has gone viral on Facebook.
Audrianna Cobb is a third year history teacher. In the video, she is joined by the Monroe High cheerleaders and Callie Evans, a second year Economics teacher.
The video has reached over 9,000 views so far.
This isn’t the first time Cobb has gone viral for a Monroe rap video. She also reached over 65,000 views in January.
