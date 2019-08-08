Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting threats against middle school

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Students weren’t the only ones back at school Wednesday at Lowndes Middle School (LMS) after one child posted threats of gun violence on social media.
On Wednesday morning, there was an increased law enforcement presence at LMS.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said a student posted “frivolous threats” to shoot up the school on multiple social media sites.
Paulk said this serves as a warning for people, especially in our current climate.
“They need to look at what their children are putting on social media because there are going to be consequences. Some of them are going to be pretty dire. Of course, if you’re 17 or older in Georgia, it could be a lot greater consequence than if you’re a juvenile," said Paulk.
School officials did not want to go on camera but did confirm that the juvenile involved does not go to a Lowndes County school.
Paulk said they interrogated the child, searched his home and did not find any weapons.
Paulk said they turned the student over to the juvenile justice system. He said they will continue to work closely with the school system to keep students safe.
