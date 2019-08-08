Jury deliberations to resume Friday in 2017 Albany nightclub death trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday ended the third day of two more men standing trial in the death of Travion Jones.
Jurors sent a note asking to be released for the day and a verdict has yet to be returned.
Jurors asked to see a piece of evidence again.
Jurors wanted the surveillance video of the alleged gun transaction to be replayed. This came after Samuel Jenkins’ attorney argued Jenkins was not seen passing a gun to shooter, Dominique Davis.
Prosecutors believed Derrick Jenkins, Samuel’s brother, first had the gun.
Key witnesses testified seeing Derrick with the gun in a white t-shirt.
Jones’ cousin, Cortez Houlton, said the video shows Derrick handing it off to Samuel.
Houlton then changed his response on the stand and stated Samuel Jenkins didn’t have the white shirt in his hand before running up to Davis.
McKnight took the stand in his own case. He testified he knew Jones for years and never had any disagreements.
McKnight said he came to the club with Stacy Frazier and also left with him before the shooting.
Prosecutors alleged McKnight was still a part of the fight inside the club and also hit Jones outside.
Prosecutors asked why he punched Jones in the head leading up to his death.
“I was under the influence," McKnight said. "I had just been jumped on the side of the club. And I wasn’t thinking clear at the time. (Attorney Hal Moroz: Why did you pick out Travion Jones to strike?) "I was under the influence. I don’t know why. It wasn’t a real reason.”
Defense attorneys argued the witnesses said they never saw McKnight again after he punched Jones. They say witnesses never pointed him out as a person who was at the scene when Jones was shot.
Jenkins’ attorney also said none of the witnesses never told investigators Samuel had a gun.
Defense attorneys said it wasn’t until the last trial, Houlton said he saw Jenkins in the video passing the gun to Davis.
Attorneys said McKnight is first cousins with Davis and Jenkins is also Davis’ first cousin.
WALB will return to courtroom Friday morning to continue coverage of the trial.
