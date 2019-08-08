'I hope he’ll rebuild because we need him here’: Quitman officials investigate fire at dentist’s office

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Quitman Fire Department (QFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a dentist’s office Tuesday.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. on Route 221.
Fire officials confirmed that the builidng is a total loss.
Maurice Freeman, who videoed the fire, said it was hard to watch it rip through such a piece of vital community.
“I’m all the way across the street. This heat is intense," said Freeman.
Intense video showing an intense fire.
Freeman said his wife was on her way out of town when she called him about that fire.
Having been a patient there and a friend of the dentist, he came to check it out.
“I was standing right here. Boy, I was burning up. I was like, ‘Maybe I’m a little too close,’" said Freeman.
“This is Doctor Larry Black’s, our local dentist office. It is completely engulfed," said Freeman said during Facebook Live.
“I wanted folks to know, ‘Hey man, you may not want to come down this road. It’s kind of dangerous. That fire was hot," explained Freeman.
Freeman said he was so close that he smelled the char and the fumes. He said he heard what he believes were small explosions inside.
He watched as the firefighters arrived.
“I was just hoping that they wouldn’t get injured because with explosions, you never know," said Freeman.
Freeman said he stayed on his side of the street, staying out of the department’s way. He said he was just hoping everyone would be OK.
QFD said that it took at least an hour to get the fire under control and they stayed on the scene until about 1 a.m.
In seeing the aftermath, Freeman said the community is here to help Dr. Black do what it takes to re-open those doors.
“I hope he’ll rebuild because we need him here," said Freeman.
Freeman said it may be a good idea for the community to come together to help the dentist rebuild his office.
WALB spoke with Dr. Black, who wasn’t able to go on camera, but said he’s not letting the circumstances get him down.
