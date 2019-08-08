‘I don’t wanna focus too much on graduation and miss what’s happening now’: Lee Co. student plans to enjoy senior year

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Superintendent Jason Miller said 6,639 students were in classrooms Wednesday morning for the start of school.
One senior class member said she is focusing on her final year in high school and not so much on graduation.
Georgia Miller said she is not letting senioritis get in the way of her having a fun final year.
“I feel like I’ve had senioritis since seventh grade, honestly but I don’t wanna focus too much on graduation and miss what’s happening now. All of the fun things that are happening, working on the newspaper, yearbook if I get the chance to or even the fun things that we get to do in class sometimes.”
Miller said her next step is college after graduation. She said she will possibly pursue a degree in Mass Communications.
