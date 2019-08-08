Hot and Humid with Scattered Storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Only a few showers and thunderstorms to briefly cool a few locations this evening. Otherwise we've got an extended hot and humid period. Highs hold mid 90s and lows mid 70s. Feels like temperatures continue 100-106 and slightly higher nearing 108.
Seasonal rain chances take over with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely the next 7 days. That’ll briefly cool you off but still hot and humid. Temperatures slowly ease back to average the end of next week.
